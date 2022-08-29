Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 150,220 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.