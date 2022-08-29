Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Downgraded by DNB Markets to “Sell”

DNB Markets lowered shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUFAF stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $13.22.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.