Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.20

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $85.22 million and approximately $68,270.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

