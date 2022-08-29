Hydro (HYDRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,439.00

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Hydro has a total market cap of $338,430.68 and approximately $4,439.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004031 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133997 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032797 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085399 BTC.
Hydro Profile
HYDRO is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
