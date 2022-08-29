Hyperion Hits Market Cap of $91.04 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded 137.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Hyperion has a market cap of $91.04 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 114.6% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086841 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

