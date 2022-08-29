Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in August

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the July 31st total of 547,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ibstock Price Performance

IBJHF stock remained flat at $2.27 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,615. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBJHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 228 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.