Idea Chain Coin Trading Up 449.5% Over Last 7 Days (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085573 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

ICH is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

