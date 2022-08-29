IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $18.42

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.42, but opened at $18.88. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 2,177 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGMS. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $777.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

