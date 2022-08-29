Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Down 5.3%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 1,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 200,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Imago BioSciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $517.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
