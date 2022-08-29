Immutable (DARA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,901.00

Immutable (DARA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Immutable has a market capitalization of $326,332.42 and approximately $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Immutable
Immutable’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable
