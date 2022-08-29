Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 682,054 shares.The stock last traded at $14.38 and had previously closed at $14.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.30 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 387.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 31.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 289,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

