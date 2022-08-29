Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.29 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.
Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
