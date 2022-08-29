InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Down 62.5% in August

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 811,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, September 7th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 7th.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

