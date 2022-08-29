InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,250 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of InMode worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $4,177,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

InMode Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,291. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

InMode Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.