Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

