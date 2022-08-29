Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.11

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 3101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $923.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innoviva Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 516.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 922,555 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Innoviva by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 847,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 669,799 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 3,103.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 461,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 458,966 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

