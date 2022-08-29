Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.11

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 3101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.
A number of analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
The company has a market cap of $923.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
