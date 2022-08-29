Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading 3.5% Higher

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 11,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,660,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $586.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

