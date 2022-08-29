Insider Buying: Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Acquires 2,650 Shares of Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Rating) insider Sally Herman acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$20.90 ($14.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,392.95 ($38,736.33).

Breville Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

