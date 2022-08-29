Insider Buying: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) CEO Buys 4,790 Shares of Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Andrew Franklin acquired 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cedar Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

CDR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. 29,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $19.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.