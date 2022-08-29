Insider Buying: IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) CEO Sean Mackay acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,588.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IsoPlexis Stock Performance

Shares of ISO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,292. IsoPlexis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). IsoPlexis had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 535.02%. On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IsoPlexis

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the first quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IsoPlexis by 180.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About IsoPlexis

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.