Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sells 22,250 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $438.46. 51,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,041. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

