Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells 3,072 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $12,687.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,032,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,703.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $6,023.16.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $21,889.78.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $10,663.40.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $14,654.22.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,042. The stock has a market cap of $471.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 145.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 601,889 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 368,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBOT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

