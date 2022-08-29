InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.27. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.06.
InspireMD Company Profile
