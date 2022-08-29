Instadapp 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,063.00 (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Instadapp has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $59,063.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Instadapp alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 827.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Instadapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Instadapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.