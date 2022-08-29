Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.73

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.73 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 100328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

