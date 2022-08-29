Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.26

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IART shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.