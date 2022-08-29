Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.26

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on IART shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.
Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.