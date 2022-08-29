Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.68

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 8842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 54,226 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

