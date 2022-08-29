Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Short Interest Update

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 2,141.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 448,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 428,220 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 195,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period.

Shares of WEL stock remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,745. Integrated Wellness Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

