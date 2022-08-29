International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.28. 20,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,660. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

