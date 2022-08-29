Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss Sells 1,071 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INTU traded down $10.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.46. 51,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,041. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.59. The company has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

