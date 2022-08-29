Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss Sells 1,071 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded down $10.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.46. 51,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,041. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.59. The company has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

