Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,588 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 218% compared to the average daily volume of 1,758 call options.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,247. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

