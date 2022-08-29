Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,718,215 shares.The stock last traded at $29.10 and had previously closed at $29.13.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.