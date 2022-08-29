Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 25.3% in August

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 217.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. 90,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,114. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

