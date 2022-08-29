Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,047 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.99% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $959,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of VMO opened at $10.25 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

