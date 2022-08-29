Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,550,992. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.