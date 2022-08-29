Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

INVH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. 48,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,390. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

