Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.50 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.