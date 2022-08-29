Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,089,428.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,205,000 after acquiring an additional 277,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

