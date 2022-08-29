IRISnet (IRIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.37 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $25.97 million and $1.37 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.02814747 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,095,849,572 coins and its circulating supply is 1,378,160,155 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

