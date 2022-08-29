ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,490,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 11,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
Shares of IS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,235,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,854. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
