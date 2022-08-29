iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.14. 57,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667,166. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

