iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is NYL Investors LLC’s Largest Position

NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,312 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 36.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $267,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.27. 513,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,900,885. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.04.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

