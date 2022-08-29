iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,057,400 shares.The stock last traded at $30.02 and had previously closed at $29.97.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 454.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

