iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.93. 73,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

