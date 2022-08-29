iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,638 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,182. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

