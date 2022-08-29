iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $142,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

