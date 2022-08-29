Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:ISR opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
Isoray Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.