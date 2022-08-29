Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.