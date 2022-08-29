Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

