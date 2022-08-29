Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:JWEL traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.59. 53,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,461. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.02 and a twelve month high of C$41.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Jamieson Wellness

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,750.22. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,697.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on JWEL shares. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.16.

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

