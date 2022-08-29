Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in August

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,089,600 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the July 31st total of 1,320,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,393.1 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JAPAF remained flat at $17.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

