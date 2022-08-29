Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in August

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,089,600 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the July 31st total of 1,320,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,393.1 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JAPAF remained flat at $17.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.56.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
